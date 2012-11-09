C.Agricole posts 2.85 bln eur loss after Greek exit

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole reported a steeper-than-expected 2.85 billion-euro ($3.63 billion) quarterly loss on Friday as the French bank was slammed by its exit from Greece and a series of other write-downs.

Stripping out one-off factors - which also included the sale of its Cheuvreux brokerage and a write-down on its stake in Spain’s Bankinter as well as losses on its own debt - the bank had 716 million euros in “normalised” net income, short of the 786 million Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate.

Credit Agricole, which reported a net profit of 258 million euros in the year-ago quarter, did not provide a comparison for the normalised figure. ($1 = 0.7857 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)