Credit Agricole to hire ex-Sarkozy chief of staff

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said on Wednesday that it planned to name Xavier Musca, who served as chief of staff of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, as executive vice president in charge of areas including international retail banking.

Credit Agricole said in a statement that it would submit Musca’s nomination to a July 17 board meeting. Musca played a key role in the shadows during the ongoing euro zone debt crisis, steering highly technical negotiations. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)