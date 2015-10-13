FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-C.Agricole nears $800 mln U.S. probe settlement -Les Echos
October 13, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

MEDIA-C.Agricole nears $800 mln U.S. probe settlement -Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - ** Credit Agricole close to deal to pay $800 mln to resolve U.S. investigation in coming days, Les Echos says ** Probe relates to whether C.Agricole moved funds through U.S. to blacklisted countries such as Sudan, Iran, Cuba and Myanmar ** France’s third-biggest listed lender would not have to plead guilty, unlike BNP Paribas, which previously struck a record $8.9 billion settlement ** Reuters reported in September that C.Agricole may pay about $900 million in penalties to resolve the probe ** C.Agricole spokeswoman declines to comment Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

