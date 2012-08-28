CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Credit Agricole sees Greek unit sale within weeks

(Corrects ninth paragraph to show 271 million euros represents overall loss for Credit Agricole’s international retail banking operations, not for Cariparma)

* Q2 net income falls 67 percent

* Cuts Intesa Sanpaolo stake, takes 427 mln euro charge

* Takes 370 mln euro charge for Greece

* Could keep 10 percent stake in Emporiki

* Shares up 0.9 percent

By Christian Plumb and Matthias Blamont

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole said a deal to sell troubled Greek arm Emporiki could be wrapped up within weeks, as costs stemming from distressed euro zone economies hammered the French bank’s quarterly results.

France’s third biggest bank by market value, which once had lofty international plans, has been selling assets from business units to loans as it retreats from an ill-fated expansion binge and returns to its domestic retail banking roots.

It announced a 427 million euro ($534 million) charge after cutting its stake in Intesa Sanpaolo - Italy’s largest bank - below 2 percent from 5 percent. It also took a 370 million euro hit on Tuesday from its business in Greece.

Credit Agricole, 56 percent controlled by cooperative French regional banks, said talks were continuing with Greek authorities and the European Commission about a sale of Emporiki, a major drag on the bank’s valuation, adding it had not entered advanced negotiations with any bidder.

Chief executive Jean-Paul Chifflet said on a conference call that a deal leaving it with a maximum stake of 10 percent in Emporiki could be reached with one of three bidders in “a matter of weeks”. Credit Agricole had said on Aug. 9 it was assessing offers from Greek banks for Emporiki.

It said on Tuesday it financed a 2.3 billion-euro ($2.9 billion) capital hike at Emporiki in July through its 4.6 billion net funding to the bank.

Some Emporiki shipping loans will be transferred to Credit Agricole from next month, a move analysts have said was part of a wider trend of shifting non-Greek law assets out of Emporiki.

Credit Agricole, founded more than 100 years ago as a French farmers’ lender, said second-quarter net income group share fell 67 percent to 111 million euros.

Italian unit Cariparma will cut 400 jobs by the end of 2014 through a voluntary redundancy plan, Credit Agricole said, the latest sign of an ongoing shakeout in that country’s crowded banking sector. Overall, Credit Agricole’s international retail operations posted a 271 million euro loss for the quarter.

“The second-quarter results are above expectations but still hit by the international activities which continue to poison the company’s operations,” CM-CIC analyst Pierre Chedeville said in a research note.

Credit Agricole shares were up 0.9 percent at 0853 GMT, outperforming a 0.5 percent lower European bank sector.

Credit Agricole said its core Tier 1 ratio increased to 9.6 percent from 9.4 percent but did not disclose where the ratio currently stands according to Basel III, the tougher standard taking effect next year.

The metric, which shows a bank’s ability to withstand losses, is closely watched by investors.

Quarterly revenue slid 14 percent to 4.75 billion euros as investment banking was hit by a downturn in capital markets activity and retail turnover was boosted by higher interest income.

The bank took a 16 million euro charge for the cost of a restructuring plan to reduce its balance sheet and cut dollar funding needs. ($1 = 0.7990 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor and David Cowell)