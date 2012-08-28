UPDATE 4-Credit Agricole sees Greek unit sale within weeks

* Q2 net income falls 67 percent

* Cuts Intesa Sanpaolo stake, takes 427 mln euro charge

* Takes 370 mln euro charge for Greece

* Could keep 10 percent stake in Emporiki

* Shares down 0.2 percent, outperform sector (Updates, adds more background)

By Christian Plumb and Matthias Blamont

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole said a deal to sell troubled Greek arm Emporiki could be wrapped up within weeks, as costs stemming from distressed euro zone economies hammered the French bank’s quarterly results.

France’s third-biggest bank by market value, which once had lofty international plans, has been selling assets from business units to loans as it retreats from an ill-fated expansion binge and returns to its domestic retail banking roots.

Before the September 2008 financial crisis, Credit Agricole aggressively boosted stakes in nearby countries from Spain, where it bought a 20 percent stake in BankInter, to Greece, where it acquired Emporiki in 2006.

Other stakes, in banks such as Italy’s largest bank Intesa Sanpaolo and Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo - where it has sold half the lender’s insurance arm - have longer histories.

But Credit Agricole, which also announced job cuts at its Cariparma Italian unit, has made clear that it intends to go back to its roots as a primarily retail bank serving France.

“They’ve been reversing the expansion moves which had been made before,” said KBW analyst Jean-Pierre Lambert. “The current management was elected with a specific agenda, to refocus the organisation, so that’s what they’re doing.”

“They didn’t expect this to be such a challenging environment, but the difficult environment has forced them further into restructuring,” Lambert said, noting that in addition to its geographical retail retreat, the bank is selling its Cheuvreux and CLSA brokerages and dropping business lines like equity derivatives.

‘MATTER OF WEEKS’

Some of the moves are coming at a stiff price for the bank, at least in the short term.

It announced a 427 million euro ($534 million) charge after cutting its stake in Intesa Sanpaolo below 2 percent from 5 percent. It also took a 370 million euro hit on Tuesday from its business in Greece.

Credit Agricole, 56 percent controlled by cooperative French regional banks, said talks were continuing with Greek authorities and the European Commission about a sale of Emporiki, a major drag on the bank’s valuation, adding it had not entered advanced negotiations with any bidder.

Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet told journalists that a deal could be reached with one of three bidders in “a matter of weeks” adding that it could retain up to 10 percent. Credit Agricole said on Aug. 9 it was assessing offers from Greek banks for Emporiki.

It said on Tuesday it financed a 2.3 billion-euro ($2.9 billion) capital hike at Emporiki in July through its 4.6 billion net funding to the bank.

Part of $2 billion in Emporiki shipping loans will be transferred to Credit Agricole from next month, a move analysts have said was part of a wider trend of shifting non-Greek law assets out of Emporiki.

The French bank could also further reduce its holding in Bankinter, which recently fell below the key threshold of 20 percent after Credit Agricole opted out of a recent share issue, Chifflet said at a news conference.

“We haven’t taken a stand, we remain open” to all potential outcomes on the future of Bankinter, Chifflet said.

INTERNATIONAL ‘POISON’

Bankinter has been hit by soured property deals and rising bad loans although the medium-sized lender is less exposed to the collapsed property market than other Spanish lenders.

Credit Agricole, founded more than 100 years ago as a French farmers’ lender, said second-quarter net income group share fell 67 percent to 111 million euros.

Italian unit Cariparma will cut 400 jobs by the end of 2014 through a voluntary redundancy plan, Credit Agricole said, the latest sign of an ongoing shakeout in that country’s crowded banking sector.

“The second-quarter results are above expectations but still hit by the international activities which continue to poison the company’s operations,” CM-CIC analyst Pierre Chedeville said in a research note.

Credit Agricole shares were down 0.2 percent at 1408 GMT, outperforming a 0.9 percent lower European bank sector.

Credit Agricole said its core Tier 1 ratio increased to 9.6 percent from 9.4 percent but did not disclose where the ratio currently stands according to Basel III, the tougher standard taking effect next year.

The metric, which shows a bank’s ability to withstand losses, is closely watched by investors.

Quarterly revenue slid 14 percent to 4.75 billion euros as investment banking was hit by a downturn in capital markets activity and retail turnover was boosted by higher interest income.

The bank took a 16 million euro charge for the cost of a restructuring plan to reduce its balance sheet and cut dollar funding needs. ($1 = 0.7990 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor and David Cowell)