C.Agricole profit plunges, Emporiki talks continue
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

C.Agricole profit plunges, Emporiki talks continue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole said quarterly net income plunged 67 percent as the French lender took a 427 million euro ($534 million) impairment on its stake in Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo and its Greek Emporiki unit again weighed on results.

The bank said on Tuesday that negotiations were continuing with the European Commission and Greek authorities about a potential sale of Emporiki, which has emerged as a major drag on the bank’s valuation, but that it had not entered into more advanced talks with any bidders.

Credit Agricole, which is 56 percent controlled by an alliance of cooperative regional banks, has been selling off assets from loans to business units as it retreats from an ill-fated expansion binge and returns to its French retail banking roots.

Credit Agricole said it had made additional progress towards raising its core Tier 1 ratio but it did not disclose where the ratio currently stands according to Basel III, the tougher standards taking effect in coming years. The metric, which shows a bank’s ability to withstand losses, is closely watched by investors. ($1 = 0.7989 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

