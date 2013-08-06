FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Agricole Q2 profit surges, beats forecast
August 6, 2013 / 4:56 AM / in 4 years

Credit Agricole Q2 profit surges, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole reported a more than twelvefold gain in quarterly profit on Tuesday from a year-ago period depressed by Greece and Italy-related provisions as France’s No. 3 bank refocuses on squeezing value out of its home market.

Net income in the three months ended June 30 rose to 696 million euros ($922 million) from 56 million a year earlier, exceeding the 514 million average of estimates in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts.

Credit Agricole Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet said he expected the bank - which reported a nearly 4 billion euro loss for 2012 on costs related to its exit from Greece and asset writedowns - to deliver a “significantly positive” result for the full year.

In a sign that finding growth in a sluggish French economy remains a challenge, however, the bank reported a 0.9 percent drop in revenue to 4.39 billion euros, compared with a forecast of 4.16 billion. ($1 = 0.7553 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)

