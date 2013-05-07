FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Agricole Q1 profit rises 51 pct on Greek exit
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013 / 5:07 AM / 4 years ago

Credit Agricole Q1 profit rises 51 pct on Greek exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said on Tuesday that its quarterly earnings rose 51 percent, helped by the sale of a Greek unit which had cost it heavily in the year-ago period.

Net profit rose to 469 million euros ($612 million) from a pro-forma 311 million. The year-ago results were weighed down by 907 million of losses related to Emporiki bank, as well as brokerage units Cheuvreux and CLSA.

Revenue slid 26 percent to 3.85 billion euros, depressed by accounting charges on the value of the bank’s own debt but also by weakness at its investment banking unit, hit by a retreat from some types of financing as well as a drop in bond issuance.

That was roughly in line with the average of analyst estimates of 3.89 billion euros, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7659 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.