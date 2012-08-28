FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
C.Agricole says open to all options on Bankinter
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

C.Agricole says open to all options on Bankinter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole is open to all options regarding a further reduction in its stake in Spain’s Bankinter, which recently fell below the key threshold of 20 percent, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We haven’t taken a stand, we remain open” to all potential outcomes on the future of Inter, one of several non-strategic foreign stakes Credit Agricole is looking to reduce, Jean-Paul Chifflet said at a news conference. (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)

