FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-SocGen, Agricole deal on Newedge, Amundi seen in weeks - paper
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 9, 2013 / 9:13 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-SocGen, Agricole deal on Newedge, Amundi seen in weeks - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to show SocGen, not Credit Agricole, holds 25 pct of Amundi)

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale is likely to reach a deal within weeks to buy Credit Agricole’s stake in their brokerage venture Newedge, French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche reported.

The agreement would also see SocGen cut its 25 percent stake in Amundi, its fund management business owned jointly with Credit Agricole, to around 15 percent, the paper said, without citing sources.

Reuters had reported in June that Credit Agricole was in talks to sell its Newedge stake to SocGen.

SocGen had earlier tried to exit the derivatives-focused broker but a lack of buyers pushed it to look instead for ways to better integrate the unit, sources familiar with the matter said.

A French banking source said on Monday that the deal was likely to go ahead soon and would involve a sale of Amundi shares.

Using a share-exchange structure would allow the two banks to preserve their cash and narrow their focus on businesses they are keen to develop.

SocGen may look to exit Amundi completely over the next two years, Le Journal du Dimanche said.

A SocGen spokeswoman declined to comment. A Credit Agricole spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.