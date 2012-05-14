UPDATE 1-CI Capital raises Credit Agricole Egypt to hold

(Follows alerts)

May 14 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Egypt’s quarterly profit got a boost from a rise in the bank’s net interest income, and beat the expectations of CI Capital, the brokerage said and upgraded the stock to “hold” from “underweight.”

“The first quarter showed some healthy operational trends, including stronger year-on-year banking income, and moderate expense growth coupled with a drop in loan impairment charges,” the brokerage wrote in a note.

At 13 percent, Credit Agricole’s capital adequacy ratio is well above the 10 percent CBE limit, with the majority in tier I capital, said the brokerage, which has a target price of 10 Egyptian pounds on the bank’s stock.

Earnings at Egyptian banks were hurt last year by the uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak and the ensuing political turmoil and worker strikes which prompted the central bank to close banks for nearly two weeks.

Shares of the Cairo-based lender, closed at 9 Egyptian pounds on Sunday on the Egyptian Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)