Amex, Citigroup, Discover win dismissal of card arbitration case
April 10, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Amex, Citigroup, Discover win dismissal of card arbitration case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - American Express Co, Citigroup Inc and Discover Financial Services won the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing them of colluding to adopt arbitration clauses that prevent credit card holders from pursuing class action lawsuits in court.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan on Thursday said the plaintiffs had failed to show that the defendants violated the Sherman Act, a federal antitrust law. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
