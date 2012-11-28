FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rescued French bank CIF to be reborn as new entity
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2012 / 6:57 PM / 5 years ago

Rescued French bank CIF to be reborn as new entity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - French mortgage lender Credit Immobilier (CIF), which had to be rescued by the state after it failed to find a buyer, is to be reborn as a new entity with state-owned Banque Postale.

The new business, due to be finalised before the end of the year, will sell mortgages to low-income borrowers, according to a statement from Credit Immobilier.

The bank was thrown a 28 billion euro ($36.2 billion) state lifeline on Sept. 1 after a fruitless, months-long search for a buyer to save it from a funding crunch. Its funding model depended heavily on credit-market borrowing and took no customer deposits, exposing it to market jitters over the eurozone.

The bank was however propped up by the Bank of France during its search for a buyer, sources told Reuters last month.

As previously announced, the mortgage bank’s 33 billion euros loan book will be wound down and a process of asset sales will begin, it said. ($1 = 0.7746 euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Holmes)

