Credit Mutuel faces investigation over suspected tax fraud -prosecutor
December 23, 2014

Credit Mutuel faces investigation over suspected tax fraud -prosecutor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The French financial prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday it had requested an investigation into Credit Mutuel-CIC over suspected tax fraud involving its Geneva-based subsidiary Banque Pasche.

“The investigation, opened after a request by a lawyer, does indeed target Banque Pasche,” an official at the prosecutor’s office said, confirming a report by news website Mediapart.

No one was immediately reachable for comment at Credit Mutuel.

The prosecutor’s office said the investigation aimed to establish whether or not Banque Pasche had helped French clients avoid tax, following a similar probe into Swiss bank UBS .

A French court ordered UBS earlier this year to pay a 1.1 billion euro guarantee to cover potential fines if it is found guilty of helping rich French customers avoid tax, a demand against which UBS said it would appeal.

In 2009, UBS admitted to helping U.S. taxpayers hide money and paid a $780 million fine. UBS booked a near $300 million charge in the second quarter of this year mainly to settle claims it helped wealthy Germans dodge taxes. (Reporting by Gerard Bon; Additional reporting by Matthias Blamont, editing by David Evans)

