FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credito Emiliano says Q1 net up 34 pct
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

Credito Emiliano says Q1 net up 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Mid-sized Italian lender Credito Emiliano posted on Thursday a net profit of 57 million euros for the first quarter, up by more than a third from a year earlier, boosted by higher interest income and net fees.

The bank also put aside less money to cover potential loan losses. Loan writedowns totalled 13.5 million euros in the quarter, down by nearly a third compared to the same period of 2013.

Credem, one of 15 Italian banks being scrutinised by the European Central Bank in a review of the sector across the euro zone, said its best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital stood at 11.5 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of March.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.