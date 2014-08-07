FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy' Credem H1 net rises 39 pct, loan writedowns fall
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Italy' Credem H1 net rises 39 pct, loan writedowns fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Credito Emiliano posted on Thursday a 39 pecent rise in first-half net profit to 99 million euros helped by higher interest and trading income, rising fees and the fact it put aside less money against loan losses than a year earlier.

Credem, one of 15 Italian banks under scrutiny in a pan-European banking review, said its best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at around 11.2 percent of risk-weighted assets - above an 8 percent threshold for banks in the review.

Loans to clients in the period rose 2.8 percent, bucking a trend of shrinking credit in Italy, whose economy slid back into recession in the second quarter.

The bank said in a statement credit risk could have a larger impact on profitability in the future due to the protracted weakness of the domestic economy.

Loan writedowns in the period fell 35 percent to 31 million euros. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.