Creval Q3 net falls 44 pct on loan writedowns
#Credit Markets
November 11, 2014 / 1:27 PM / 3 years ago

Creval Q3 net falls 44 pct on loan writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s Credito Valtellinese posted on Tuesday a 44 percent fall in third-quarter net profit due to falling interest income and much higher loan loss provisions.

Creval is one of the 15 Italian banks scrutinised by the European Central Bank in a year-long review of the sector across the euro zone which drew to an end in late October.

Creval said it was reviewing some loans based on indications given by the ECB in its Credit File Review and would make the recommended adjustments. The impact will be felt in the full-year results, it said.

Third-quarter net profit fell to 4.1 million euros ($5.1 million) from 7.2 million euros a year earlier as the bank wrote down bad loans and other financial assets for 94.4 million euros in the period, up from 59.2 million euros a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 0.8047 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Danilo Masoni)

