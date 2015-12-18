FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit One hit with proposed class action over robocalls
December 18, 2015 / 2:08 AM / 2 years ago

Credit One hit with proposed class action over robocalls

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Dec 17 -

Las Vegas-based Credit One Bank has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of violating federal law by making repeated auto-dialed calls, or “robocalls,” to thousands of consumers’ cell phones without consent.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court on behalf of New Haven resident Eileen Waldron, who said the credit card bank called her cell phone about 200 times in two months even though she was never a customer and did not give the bank her phone number.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NWgBPf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
