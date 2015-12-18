Credit One hit with proposed class action over robocalls

Dec 17 -

Las Vegas-based Credit One Bank has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of violating federal law by making repeated auto-dialed calls, or “robocalls,” to thousands of consumers’ cell phones without consent.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court on behalf of New Haven resident Eileen Waldron, who said the credit card bank called her cell phone about 200 times in two months even though she was never a customer and did not give the bank her phone number.

