FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rating agencies win dismissal of Ohio funds lawsuit
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Rating agencies win dismissal of Ohio funds lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The three major credit rating agencies won a fresh court victory as a federal appeals court rejected claims by five Ohio pension funds alleging that they lost hundreds of millions of dollars on risky mortgage debt because they relied on flawed ratings.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati upheld the Sept 2011 dismissal of the lawsuit against Moody’s Corp’s Moody’s Investors Service, McGraw-Hill Cos’ Standard & Poor‘s, and Fimalac SA’s Fitch Ratings.

Pension funds led by the Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund had claimed to have lost $457 million by having made 308 investments in mortgage debt between Jan. 1, 2005, and July 8, 2008, and relying on ratings they called “unfounded and unjustified.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.