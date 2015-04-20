Affinity Equity Partners hires C.Suisse's Asia M&A co-head Behar -sources

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners has hired Ronnie Behar, currently a senior Credit Suisse executive in the Asia-Pacific region, as its Southeast Asia head, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Behar, who has been the Swiss bank’s co-head of M&A in the region since 2011, has worked on several major Southeast Asian deals in the past, such as the power asset sales of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.

Hong Kong-based Affinity Equity Partners is an Asia-focused private equity firm. It was founded more than a decade ago by K.Y. Tang, the former chairman of UBS Capital in Asia-Pacific.

There was no immediate response from Tang’s office on the hiring of Behar, while a Credit Suisse spokeswoman in Singapore declined to comment.

The sources declined to be identified because the hiring has not been made public.