FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Affinity Equity Partners hires C.Suisse's Asia M&A co-head Behar -sources
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Affinity Equity Partners hires C.Suisse's Asia M&A co-head Behar -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners has hired Ronnie Behar, currently a senior Credit Suisse executive in the Asia-Pacific region, as its Southeast Asia head, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Behar, who has been the Swiss bank’s co-head of M&A in the region since 2011, has worked on several major Southeast Asian deals in the past, such as the power asset sales of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.

Hong Kong-based Affinity Equity Partners is an Asia-focused private equity firm. It was founded more than a decade ago by K.Y. Tang, the former chairman of UBS Capital in Asia-Pacific.

There was no immediate response from Tang’s office on the hiring of Behar, while a Credit Suisse spokeswoman in Singapore declined to comment.

The sources declined to be identified because the hiring has not been made public. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.