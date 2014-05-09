FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CSuisse narrowly wins vote for conditional capital bonus plan
May 9, 2014

CSuisse narrowly wins vote for conditional capital bonus plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse won a narrow vote to issue new shares for staff bonuses at the Swiss bank’s annual general meeting on Friday, with nearly 30 percent of investors opposing the move.

More than 67 percent of the Swiss bank’s shareholders backed the proposal, which required a two-thirds majority to pass.

U.S.-based proxy advisor ISS opposed the bank’s plan, which will more than treble conditional capital to 1.6 million Swiss francs ($1.82 million) . ($1 = 0.8781 Swiss Francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
