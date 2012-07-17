FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CS co-head of Americas M&A moving to San Francisco-memo
#Funds News
July 17, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

CS co-head of Americas M&A moving to San Francisco-memo

Soyoung Kim

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group’s New York-based co-head of Americas mergers and acquisitions, Anthony Armstrong, is relocating to the firm’s San Francisco office in a move to bolster coverage of technology clients on the West Coast, according to an internal memo to staff.

The Monday memo, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, also said Chris Gaertner had joined Credit Suisse’s technology group as a managing director in the San Francisco office.

Gaertner, who was most recently with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and had led the bank’s technology group from 2006 to 2008, will be head of global corporate finance for the technology group at Credit Suisse, according to the memo.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo, which was signed by Jim Amine, global head of investment banking; Scott Lindsay, global head of the M&A Group; and David Wah, global co-head of the technology, media and telecoms group.

Armstrong will continue to head the bank’s Americas M&A business, along with Greg Weinberger.

He rejoined Credit Suisse last year after a two-year assignment as head of M&A for Qatar Holding, where he represented the sovereign wealth fund on its $10 billion investment in Volkswagen and Porsche, among other deals.

Gaertner’s recent high-profile deals include advising Automony in its $11 billion sale to Hewlett-Packard Co in 2011.

