Credit Suisse sells German private banking arm to Bethmann
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Credit Suisse sells German private banking arm to Bethmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said it will sell its private bank in Germany to Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank, part of ABN Amro, for an undisclosed price.

The Swiss bank is increasingly focusing on the ultra-rich and is selling a host of activities that no longer fit with this strategy, including its domestic private bank in Germany.

“Credit Suisse remains highly committed to the German wealth management market,” the bank said in a statement on Thursday, adding German clients will be booked on the bank’s other platforms, such as Switzerland and Luxembourg. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

