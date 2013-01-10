FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse sells ETF unit to BlackRock
January 10, 2013 / 6:25 AM / in 5 years

Credit Suisse sells ETF unit to BlackRock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Thursday it is selling its exchange-traded fund business to U.S. rival BlackRock Inc. for an undisclosed price.

“The acquisition we are announcing today represents BlackRock’s continued commitment to the Swiss market and underpins the importance we place on meeting the needs of our clients,” Laurence Fink, the U.S.-based asset manager’s chairman and Chief Executive said in a statement.

The Swiss bank’s ETF business was put on the block last July as part of a plan to bolster capital by 15.3 billion Swiss francs ($16.50 billion), including by issuing convertible bonds and selling prime Zurich real estate and other assets.

