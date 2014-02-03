FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emerging market crisis not caused by U.S. Fed taper -Credit Suisse
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 4 years ago

Emerging market crisis not caused by U.S. Fed taper -Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A rout in emerging market assets is not the result of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to scale down years of monetary stimulus, a senior Brazil-based fund manager for Credit Suisse Group AG said on Monday.

Luis Stuhlberger, who as chief investment officer of Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo, manages over 20 billion reais ($8.3 billion) in assets for Fundo Verde, said what explains the underperformance of Brazil, India, South Africa, Turkey and Indonesia in recent weeks is their lack of growth, deteriorating external and fiscal imbalances, lack of structural economic reforms and eroding policy credibility.

Stuhlberger spoke at a Credit Suisse event in São Paulo.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.