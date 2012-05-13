FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CSuisse's priority is top management posts -report
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

CSuisse's priority is top management posts -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s board is making top management appointments its first priority, which could include succession planning for Chief Executive Brady Dougan, Swiss newspaper Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed source.

Credit Suisse’s share price has floundered since the bank came out of the financial crisis far less damaged than rivals, and without accepting state aid.

Detractors have criticized its reluctance to scale back its investment bank decisively enough, although better-than-expected first-quarter earnings recently took some heat off the bank.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

The bank has seen several big executive changes recently. Information technology chief Karl Landert exited two weeks ago, and the bank said late on Friday it would replace its Americas head with Robert Shafir, who also runs its asset-management unit. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
