Credit Suisse analyst Chen to join investment banking dept
December 10, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

Credit Suisse analyst Chen to join investment banking dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group has appointed equity analyst Howard Chen to its investment banking department as managing director and global head of financial technology and financial strategies, according to an internal memo to employees.

A company spokesman confirmed the move by Chen, who was a senior analyst in the company’s equity research department and joined the company in 2001.

In his new role, which is effective immediately, Chen will advise clients including financial exchanges, retail brokers, institutional securities firms, trust and custodial banks and providers of trading technology, according to the memo.

He will focus on payment processing, mobile payments and financial software and will also lead a new initiative focused on clients such as alternative asset managers to help them identify opportunities to grow and diversify their businesses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
