C Suisse bringing 6 bln Sfr of CoCos forward-paper
June 29, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

C Suisse bringing 6 bln Sfr of CoCos forward-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse wants to tweak the terms of 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.2 billion) in hybrid bonds after two major shareholders signalled their willingness to buy the instruments ahead of schedule, according to a newspaper report.

The wealthy Olayan family and Qatar’s investment fund - major Credit Suisse shareholders - are willing to bring forward the planned 2013 issue of Contingent Convertible bonds (CoCos), which convert into equity if banks hit trouble, Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger said on Friday, citing undisclosed sources.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse didn’t comment on the report.

Changes to the CoCo deal, originally struck in February of last year, would represent part of the Swiss bank’s response to pressure from the Swiss National Bank two weeks ago to boost its capital faster.

The bank is working towards presenting changes to the CoCos by second-quarter earnings on July 26, Tages-Anzeiger said.

Credit Suisse is on track for a profitable second quarter, which ends on Friday, both overall and at its investment banking unit, which critics say is too costly and bulky.

$1 = 0.9666 Swiss francs Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter

