Credit Suisse communications head Luther to leave
April 29, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 4 years

Credit Suisse communications head Luther to leave

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - Andres Luther, co-head of corporate communications at Credit Suisse, will leave the Swiss bank to join consultancy Hirzel.Neef.Schmid.Counselors as a partner at the start of 2014.

Luther was head of group communications from 2005 and has been co-head of corporate communications since 2011, helping to mould the bank’s image through the financial crisis.

Pamela Thomas-Graham, Credit Suisse head of talent, branding and communications, said in a memo Luther would stay on until a successor was in place, adding the bank would consider both internal and external candidates in a search starting this week.

“Andres has been front-and-center successfully leading key communications functions and representing the bank internally and externally during one of the most challenging and formative periods for Credit Suisse and the industry,” she said.

Calvin Mitchell, previously head of corporate communications at Thomson Reuters, joined Credit Suisse as co-head of communications alongside Luther last September.

Luther’s departure comes soon after Michael Willi left Swiss rival UBS as communications chief after 20 years at the bank. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Cowell)

