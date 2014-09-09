FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CSuisse says investment bank in July, August ahead of year-ago
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 9, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

CSuisse says investment bank in July, August ahead of year-ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Trading at Credit Suisse’s investment bank in the last two months was ahead of last year’s results, the Swiss bank’s finance chief told investors at a brokerage conference on Tuesday.

“Revenues in the investment bank in July and August were ahead of the same months last year, both in Swiss franc as well as in dollar terms, albeit with a more pronounced seasonal volatility,” Credit Suisse Chief Financial Officer David Mathers told investors.

The Zurich-based firm’s revenue from private banking in July and August was similar to that seen last year, Mathers said. (Reporting By Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.