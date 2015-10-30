FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse booked 280 mln Sfr Q3 litigation provisions
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse booked 280 mln Sfr Q3 litigation provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse made legal provisions of 280 million Swiss francs ($283 million) in the third quarter, according to its full quarterly report published on Friday.

It said it had received inquiries from authorities probing suspected corruption at world soccer body FIFA regarding its banking relationships with certain individuals and entities associated with FIFA, and it was cooperating.

Credit Suisse reported financial results last week in which it detailed plans to raise 6 billion francs, slim down its investment bank and cut jobs in the biggest overhaul of the Swiss bank in almost a decade. ($1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.