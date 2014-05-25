FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse boss Dougan says he has no plans to quit- paper
#Credit Markets
May 25, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse boss Dougan says he has no plans to quit- paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 25 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse chief Brady Dougan was quoted on Sunday as saying he has no plans to step down, brushing off calls for his resignation after a $2.5 billion settlement with U.S. authorities over charges the Swiss bank helped Americans to evade taxes.

Swiss lawmakers have been among those calling for Dougan and other executives to step down to allow the bank to make a fresh start after its guilty plea and the settlement was announced on Tuesday.

Asked in an interview with Swiss newspaper Sonntagsblick if he had thought about leaving the bank, Dougan said: “No. I have been working nearly 25 years for this bank, I‘m committed to Credit Suisse, its customers, its staff, its shareholders.”

Switzerland’s financial regulator said on Tuesday it found no indications that Credit Suisse’s senior management had known of specific misconduct, effectively clearing the bank’s executives of blame in the tax case. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
