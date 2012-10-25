FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse ups cost-savings target after Q3 net profit slides
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 25, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

Credit Suisse ups cost-savings target after Q3 net profit slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would target an extra 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion) of cost savings by 2015, after third-quarter net profit shrank by more than half.

The Zurich-based bank posted net profit of 254 million francs, down from 683 million francs year-ago. Analysts polled by Reuters expected third-quarter net profit to fall to 370 million francs, including roughly 1 billion in credit losses.

Credit Suisse is selling prime Swiss real estate, issuing convertible bonds and slashing spending, part of a raft of measures announced in July aimed at raising capital by 15.6 billion francs ($16.72 billion) after urgings by the Swiss central bank. ($1 = 0.9329 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.