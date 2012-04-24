Credit Suisse investors urged to reject pay plan

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG investors should oppose the bank’s pay plan at Friday’s shareholder meeting, Swiss investor group Ethos said on Tuesday, arguing bonus policy is still opaque and too high.

Ethos, which is influential because it makes recommendations to Swiss pension funds, w ould prefer a cap on pay for top management and said bonuses remained too high in 2011 despite falling 41 percent compared with 2010, Ethos spokesman Vinzenz Mathys said on Tuesday.

Ethos also complained that PAF2, a Credit Suisse program which links bonuses for 5,500 managing directors and directors to some $5 billion in illiquid assets that tumbled in value in the credit crisis, is too complicated.

“The newly established PAF2 plan is highly sophisticated, making it hard for shareholders and beneficiaries to have a view on it,” Mathys said.

Credit Suisse deferred questions on bonuses to a pay report prepared for Friday’s shareholder meeting, in which the bank details its call for bonuses to “generally not exceed” 2.5 percent of annual net income, but doesn’t make mention of an absolute cap on individual bonuses.

Credit Suisse has increasingly turned to long-dated stock-based instruments to reward its top executives, and was one of the first banks to bundle toxic assets into a bonus pool three years ago.

Chief Executive Brady Dougan has ranked among the industry’s best-paid managers, though his pay package has shrunk in recent years. Dougan took a 50 percent cut in pay for 2011, as the bank’s earnings slid 62 percent and its stock tumbled 41 percent that year.

Credit Suisse hasn’t paid top executives any cash awards for the last four years, in favour of various stock-based schemes which are linked to the bank’s share price.

Ethos is also opposing a 4 million Swiss franc ($4.4 million) signing-on bonus for incoming UBS AG Chairman designate Axel Weber at the Swiss bank’s May 3 annual meeting. ($1 = 0.9159 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes)