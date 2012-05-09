Credit Suisse opens German property fund for 1 day

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s CS Euroreal, an open-ended property fund that stopped taking sell orders when it ran out of cash, will reopen for one day on May 21 to decide its fate.

Emulating a similar move by its peer SEB ImmoInvest , Credit Suisse will garner selling orders until May 21.

If they exceed the available net liquidity of 25 percent of the fund’s volume, all of the fund’s assets will be liquidated, which is what will happen in the case of SEB ImmoInvest.

If the cash buffer is sufficient to redeem the fund units tendered by investors, the fund would continue to operate but under a different set of rules, fund manager Karl-Heinz Heuss said in a statement.

SEB Asset Management on Monday said it plans to unwind its German real estate fund SEB ImmoInvest because it does not have sufficient liquidity to pay back investors.

Open-ended property funds such as SEB ImmoInvest and CS Euroreal, with about 6 billion euros worth of real estate investments each, were once popular among German savers.

But they barred investor exits at the peak of the banking sector crisis in autumn 2008 to avoid being forced into asset fire sales to meet cash calls.

SEB ImmoInvest now plans to sell off its remaining properties over the coming years and shut down by April 30, 2017. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Kathrin Jones; Editing by David Cowell)