FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Credit Suisse sells Clariden Leu Europe to Falcon private bank
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 4, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Credit Suisse sells Clariden Leu Europe to Falcon private bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects assets to withdrawals in third paragraph)

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Falcon said on Thursday it will buy boutique bank Clariden Leu Europe from Credit Suisse for an undisclosed price.

Nearly one year ago, Zurich-based Credit Suisse began to integrate independently-run Clariden Leu, marking an end to a 250-year-old brand.

Clariden Leu suffered 3.4 billion Swiss francs ($3.63 billion)in second-quarter outflows, though Credit Suisse said at the time assets had stabilised after withdrawals ebbed to a low of 200 million francs in June. ($1 = 0.9378 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.