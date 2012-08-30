Credit Suisse hires Hind to head Canada metals and mining

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse hired a Morgan Stanley investment banker to run its Canadian metals and mining investment banking practice, according to a company memo.

Matthew Hind will join Credit Suisse in October as a director and head of the Canadian metals and mining group, the memo said. He will report to Mark Echlin and Andy Lipsky, co-heads of the bank’s global industrials group, as well as Ron Lloyd, chief executive of Credit Suisse Canada.

Hind was previously an executive director at Morgan Stanley.