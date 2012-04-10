FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse hires former BofA tech banker
#Funds News
April 10, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 6 years

Credit Suisse hires former BofA tech banker

Nadia Damouni

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has hired tech veteran Chris Gaertner as its head of global corporate finance for the technology group, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

Gaertner, who will be based in San Francisco, was most recently a technology banker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch . He joined Merrill Lynch in 2005 and was head of Merrill’s technology group from 2006 to 2008.

In 2011, Gaertner advised Autonomy on its $11.7 billion sale to Hewlett-Packard Co, as well as Lawson Software Inc’s $2 billion sale to Golden Gate Capital.

He will report into David Wah and Mark Simonian, global co-heads of the technology, media and telecom group in Credit Suisse’s investment banking division.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

