Credit Suisse poaches Lazard banker to head Americas financial services

April 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse AG has hired Jim Spencer from Lazard Ltd as head of financial institutions investment banking for the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Spencer will join Credit Suisse in October as a managing director based in New York. He replaces Craig Stine, who will become the executive vice chairman of Global FIG.

At Lazard, Spencer headed its U.S. banks advisory practice. He has advised national and super-regional banks, government agencies and financial services companies in the United States, Europe and Asia, according to the memo. A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Mike Stone. Editing by Andre Grenon)