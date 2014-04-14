FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse poaches Lazard banker to head Americas financial services
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse poaches Lazard banker to head Americas financial services

Mike Stone

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse AG has hired Jim Spencer from Lazard Ltd as head of financial institutions investment banking for the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Spencer will join Credit Suisse in October as a managing director based in New York. He replaces Craig Stine, who will become the executive vice chairman of Global FIG.

At Lazard, Spencer headed its U.S. banks advisory practice. He has advised national and super-regional banks, government agencies and financial services companies in the United States, Europe and Asia, according to the memo. A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Mike Stone. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.