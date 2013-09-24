FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
C. Suisse to exit wealth management for some countries
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2013 / 6:28 AM / 4 years ago

C. Suisse to exit wealth management for some countries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s wealth management business will pull out or partially withdraw from some 50 countries by the end of the year, a Swiss newspaper reported on Tuesday, as part of a drive to save 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.8 bln).

The move, affecting countries such as Angola, Turkmenistan and Belarus, is part of efforts to save 150 million Swiss francs in the wealth management unit, the Tages Anzeiger daily reported on Tuesday.

In other markets including Denmark and Israel, the bank will shut out less wealthy clients and focus on those with balances over 1 million francs, the paper said.

“It’s been known for months that we will pull out of certain small markets in our cross border business. This is a consequence of our strategic review which encompasses all legal, regulatory and operational aspects,” said Credit Suisse spokesman Marc Dosch.

The bank outlined plans to pull back from or close operations in a number of countries at its second quarter presentation in July. The spokesman declined to confirm which markets would be affected, or how many.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.