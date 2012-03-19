UPDATE 1-C. Suisse to buy back more Tier 1, 2 debt

* Bank announced 4 bln Swiss franc buyback early in March

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Monday it has increased to 4.75 billion Swiss francs ($5.2 billion) the amount of debt securities it was buying back as part of its efforts to comply with new global capital adequacy rules.

The bank is repurchasing outstanding Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities as it implements Basel III regulations, designed to prevent banks from needing government bailouts.

“We were raising the targeted amount from 4.0 billion francs to 4.75 billion francs to accommodate investors and allow them to be allocated in full at this stage of the offer,” the bank said.

Credit Suisse debt specialist Sandeep Agarwal earlier this month said the bank was taking proactive steps to managing the transition of capital instruments between Basel II and Basel III.

“We feel confident taking out old-style capital instruments that are not ultimately useful and reduce the cost of carry,” Agarwal said.

As part of the Swiss government’s own tough new capital rules, known as the “Swiss finish”, the country’s large banks need to hold Tier 1 capital of 10 percent, compared with 7 percent for other banks under Basel III.

Credit Suisse and rival UBS, whose balance sheets are several times the size of the Swiss economy, are required to hold a further 9 percent in other forms of capital such as hybrid debt instruments, 3 percent of which can be in a high-trigger contingent capital format.

Credit Suisse launched a $2 billion Tier 2 Buffer Capital Note issue in February 2011 that attracted $22 billion of demand from investors. Earlier this month the bank priced its inaugural Swiss franc high-trigger contingent capital issue.

The high-trigger notes convert into equity if the bank’s Core Tier 1 ratio falls below 7 percent or if the bank is declared non-viable. ($1 = 0.9161 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley and Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by Erica Billingham)