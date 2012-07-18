UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse raises capital in bid to placate critics

* 3.8 bln Sfr CoCo issue

* Steps in response to SNB demand for more capital

* Cost cut target raised to 3 bln Sfr from 2 bln Sfr

* Q2 net profit 788 mln Sfr (Adds detail)

By Katharina Bart

ZURICH, July 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse moved on Wednesday to bolster its capital base following demands from the Swiss National Bank last month with a host of measures including issuing contingent convertible bonds (CoCo), selling assets and cutting more costs.

Immediate steps will add 8.7 billion Swiss francs ($8.9 billion) to the Swiss bank’s capital, including a 3.8 billion CoCo issue to existing investors such as Qatar, the Olayan Group and Singapore-based Temasek, and exchanging 1.7 billion of hybrid securities into notes which count towards Tier 1 capital.

“The measures we have announced today should eliminate any of the doubt raised by the Swiss National Bank report,” Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan told a conference call.

Dougan came under heavy fire after Credit Suisse shares tumbled when the SNB called on the bank to act to improve its capital this year. The SNB said it would comment later.

In addition to the CoCos, Credit Suisse is taking steps ranging from selling real estate, asking employees to exchange future cash bonuses into shares at the same price as the CoCos, and offloading illiquid private equity investments.

The bank also lifted a cost-cutting target to 3 billion francs, after cutting 2 billion in the first two quarters of this year.

Credit Suisse said the various immediate measures would put its capital ratio at 9.4 percent by the year end, from 7 percent.

It announced second-quarter net profit of 788 million francs - bringing forward an earnings report that had been due next week.