Credit Suisse says Americas boss to step down
#Funds News
May 11, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

Credit Suisse says Americas boss to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Friday said that Americas head Antonio Quintella will step down from the Swiss bank’s management board at the end of this month, relocating to Sao Paulo as chairman of asset manager Hedging-Griffo.

In his new role, Quintella will report to his successor, Robert Shafir -- who adds the Americas head role to his current one as head of Credit Suisse’s asset-management unit -- and to overall private banking head Hans-Ulrich Meister.

Credit Suisse acquired a majority stake in Brazil-based Hedging-Griffo in 2007.

