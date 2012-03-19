FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
C. Suisse to repurchase more Tier 1, 2 securities
PicturesReuters TV
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 6 years ago

C. Suisse to repurchase more Tier 1, 2 securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Monday it had raised the amount of securities of it was buying as part of its efforts to meet new regulatory requirements to 4.75 billion Swiss francs.

The bank is repurchasing certain outstanding Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities as it implements the new Basel III global capital standards, designed to prevent banks needing government bailouts.

“We were raising the targeted amount from CHF 4.0 billion to CHF 4.75 billion to accommodate investors and allow them to be allocated in full at this stage of the offer,” the bank said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)

0 : 0
