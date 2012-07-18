FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse unveils host of capital measures including CoCos
July 18, 2012

Credit Suisse unveils host of capital measures including CoCos

ZURICH, July 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Wednesday introduced a host of measures to bolster its capital including selling contingent convertible bonds to investors such as Qatar, the Olayan Group and Singapore-based Temasek in response to promptings from the Swiss National Bank in June.

Immediate steps will add 8.7 billion Swiss francs ($8.85 billion) to the Swiss bank’s capital, including a 3.8 billion CoCo issue and exchanging 1.7 billion in hybrid securities into notes which count towards Tier 1 capital.

The Swiss National Bank said it would comment later on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9834 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by David Cowell)

