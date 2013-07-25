FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse second-quarter profit up on trading revenue
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2013 / 4:46 AM / in 4 years

Credit Suisse second-quarter profit up on trading revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 25 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Thursday that net profit for the second quarter rose nearly 33 percent on the year, on a rise in both stock and bond trading from its investment bank.

The Zurich-based bank beat analyst estimates with a 1.045 billion Swiss franc ($1.12 billion) net profit for the quarter, compared to 1.017 billion francs seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.

UBS on Monday disclosed a profit for the quarter that will beat estimates, even after charges to settle a lawsuit with the U.S. housing regulator over the mis-selling of mortgage-backed bonds. ($1 = 0.9352 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.