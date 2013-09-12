FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse shuffles asset management ranks, Fusenig exits
September 12, 2013 / 2:28 PM / 4 years ago

Credit Suisse shuffles asset management ranks, Fusenig exits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is shuffling its asset management ranks to give more responsibility to the newly-hired investment chief at its private banking arm.

The Swiss bank said Gerhard Fusenig, co-head of multi-asset class solutions as well as head of asset management in Switzerland, will leave the bank with immediate effect. He had been with Credit Suisse since 2008.

His exit gives Michael Strobaek, who took over as Chief Investment Officer for Credit Suisse’s private banking arm in May, sole leadership of the multi-asset class products.

Strobaek was brought in from UBS to more systemically cater to Credit Suisse’s wealthy clients with investment themes and views.

Robert Jain, the bank’s New York-based head of alternative investments, will take over the remainder of Fusenig’s duties, the bank said.

The shake-up comes less than a year after Credit Suisse said its private banking arm will swallow its smaller asset management unit and absorb some investment bank activities.

That move sparked a management shuffle which saw private bank head Hans-Ulrich Meister cede some power to asset management head Robert Shafir.

Reporting By Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt

