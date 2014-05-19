FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse guilty plea likely to be announced Monday
May 19, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse guilty plea likely to be announced Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s guilty plea with U.S. authorities is likely to be announced after the market close on Monday, two sources said.

Under a settlement, Credit Suisse is expected to pay over $2 billion to U.S. authorities to resolve charges it helped American evade taxes. The Swiss bank has been in negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Federal Reserve, and New York State Department of Financial Services.

Spokesmen for Credit Suisse and the New York State Department of Finance declined to comment. Representative from the Department of Justice and the Federal Reserve were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and Karen Freifeld in New York; Additional reporting by Dan Wilchins in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

