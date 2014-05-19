FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says Credit Suisse to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2014 / 10:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says Credit Suisse to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday that Credit Suisse AG would pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties as part of an agreement in which it pleaded guilty to a criminal charge of helping Americans evade taxes.

Attorney General Eric Holder told a news conference that Credit Suisse was the largest bank to plead guilty to a criminal charge in 20 years. He said the agreement showed that no financial institution was above the law.

Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.