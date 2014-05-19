FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse sees $1.6 bln Swiss franc after-tax charge from U.S. plea deal
May 19, 2014 / 11:20 PM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse sees $1.6 bln Swiss franc after-tax charge from U.S. plea deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse expects to book an after-tax charge of 1.598 billion Swiss francs in the second quarter related to its settlement of a U.S. criminal charge that it conspired to help Americans evade taxes.

“The resolution of this matter was coordinated with its lead global regulators, and Credit Suisse expects no impact on its licenses, nor any material impact on its operational or business capabilities,” the Swiss bank said in a statement.

“We deeply regret the past misconduct that led to this settlement,” Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in the statement.

Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Editing by Peter Cooney

